SiGMA Group has announced that, due to the COVID-19 global crisis, both the SiGMA Manila and AIBC Manila expos, planned for June 8-9 2020, will now be rescheduled to May 27-28, 2021.

In line with SiGMA Group’s commitment to facilitating new business opportunities for key players in the global iGaming and emerging tech sectors, and together with Clarion Gaming’s ICE Asia, SiGMA Manila will also carry out an online conference in 2020. ICE-SiGMA Asia Digital will take place on June 8-10. Delegates can register for free here.

The three day conference will cater for both gaming and tech audiences, with free-of-charge content geared towards bringing the industry together in what has been a difficult time for businesses. Delegates who register for the online conference will also get a free standard ticket for Manila 2021.

Founder and CEO of SiGMA Group, Eman Pulis said: “In line with SiGMA Group’s commitment to facilitating new business opportunities for key players in the global iGaming and emerging tech sectors, the digital conference will embrace the difficulties we are facing at a time when working together has never been more important. COVID-19 has provided a unique opportunity to rethink how we live and work.”

The interactive experience will feature a series of panel discussions and keynotes from leading industry contributors, bringing top speakers together for discussions that will engage the community and shape the future as we adapt to a fast-changing global environment.

After careful consideration, and due to growing concerns over the coronavirus (COVID-19), SiGMA Group has decided to reschedule their flagship Asia events SiGMA Manila and AIBC Manila to May 27-28, 2021. The company said that while they remain committed to SiGMA Manila, the health and safety of their exhibitors, attendees, partners, and employees is of paramount importance, making this the only responsible course of action.

Clarion Gaming managing director Kate Chambers said: “My team and I continue to empathise with our global gaming community as well as industries and supply chains around the world that are being affected by COVID-19. We understand the deep impact the virus continues to have with our friends and colleagues across the Asia region and Globally, and our best wishes go out to them.

“These are unprecedented times, and we would like to keep our communication channels open and understand the challenges unfolding across the Asia Gaming community.”

Pulis added: “The situation with COVID-19 is still unpredictable but one thing is certain - we remain fully committed to the Asia front with SiGMA Manila. I moved with my family from Europe to Asia last year to make this work and leave no stone unturned. There’s just so many events being pushed to the second half of 2020, that, in everyone’s best interest we feel pushing the show to May 2021 gives us enough time to regroup and launch with a dynamite inaugural show.”

Together with Clarion Gaming’s ICE Asia, the Manila super show was set to take place on June 8-9 this year. SiGMA Group said that rescheduling the 10,000 attendee event is the only responsible course of action which will enable the successful events company to provide the experience that their customers, partners, and employees expect and deserve in a safe environment.

Commenting on the situation, Yabo Serena, head of marketing for Yabo Group said: “We love what SiGMA has been doing in Europe and Asia and look forward to the inaugural show next year in Manila.”

Given the extra 11 months to prepare, SiGMA has also decided to increase the amount of floor space available.

"We believe the appetite for iGaming business in Asia will grow even stronger. In other words, expect an even bigger show in 2021, pandemic permitting!" continued Pulis.

A company spokesperson added, “We would like to thank everyone for their continued support. We will be working with our suppliers and partners to finalise further details and will share more information about our plans in the coming weeks.”

Any enquiries about SiGMA Group events should be addressed to info@sigma.com.mt.