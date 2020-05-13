SiGMA Group will be the first gaming conference to fully embrace technology

Deep tech has always been at the forefront of SiGMA Group's focus, with the company one of the first to embrace deep tech through its sister show AIBC, which specialises in the emerging tech sector.

Operating in such a competitive industry makes adopting a scientific and innovation-driven approach crucial, and as businesses seek to diversify and safeguard their interests in the wake of the 2020 pandemic, timely.

SiGMA Deep Tech offers users the opportunity to embrace pioneering technologies, allowing them to benefit from new, creative solutions which can propel their businesses into a new way of working.

"This is a great initiative. Most conferences focus on regulation, legal issues, marketing or commercial. Now there is something for techies, engineers, and programmers, in a language we understand," said senior developer Nick Bugeja.

SiGMA Group will be the first gaming conference to fully embrace technology with the design of a carefully curated conference catering solely to tech leaders and tech enthusiasts and placing deep technology front and centre. The line-up of expert speakers includes several CTOs from within the industry, including Krzysztof Opalka, Jason Farrugia, Angelo Dalli, David Sachs, and Ehrlich Gal.

“There has never been a better time to re examine the way we work and think. The current pandemic has made the need for diversification vital, which is why SiGMA Group has decided to dive straight in and put deep tech at the heart of the conversation. Our vast experience working in both iGaming and emerging tech makes this a no-brainer. We’re bringing gaming into the future” said founder of SiGMA Group, Eman Pulis.

Standing at the frontier of cutting-edge events, SiGMA Deep Tech will shine a spotlight on expert tech leaders and CTO developers. Participants can avail themselves of the opportunity to learn tech processes used by the most skilful software architects, with AI, Big Data, UI, and open source vs licensed tech some of the many topics to be addressed during the conference.

Some of the topics and panels covered include: storing and pocessing data in iGaming; real time engagement and AI; quantum computing and neuromorphic computing; data and cybersecurity; navigating crisis and opportunity through tech; game design; converting sites to APP; AI in user experience; and TechStack: open source versus licensed solutions.

With a number of key speakers already on board, interest is fast growing. If you would like to take advantage of sponsorship opportunities contact laura@sigma.com.mt. To register click here.