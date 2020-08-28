SiGMA Group has announced the postponement of its Europe summit, which was planned to be held in Malta on November 17-19, 2020. The show will now open its doors early next year in February 16-18, making it the first event to headline the 2021 gaming calendar.

The decision, which was taken following recent, unforeseen developments of the global health crisis, COVID-19, is in line with advice from Malta’s health authorities and aims to ensure the safety and well-being of SiGMA attendees.

SiGMA Group founder, Eman Pulis said: “SiGMA 2020 was due to take place this November. The show was sold out and we were extremely excited for this edition to take place. However COVID-19 had other plans and therefore we have decided to postpone the show by another three months. I must send my gratitude to all the exhibitors who agreed to move their participation at SiGMA with us. I look forward to the new dates and I look forward to welcoming you all with arms wide open."

SiGMA Group's priority is the health and welfare of its guests, speakers, exhibitors, and employees. As such, they have taken the decision to move the event to 2021 - in line with upcoming inaugural events launching across Asia and the Americas.

SiGMA’s much anticipated digital excursion into the emerging LatAm markets will still go ahead this September, running from September 22-24, in addition to summits later in October exploring the growing Med Tech and Med Cann industries.

SiGMA Europe (February), which will now occur alongside SiGMA Asia (May 2021), SiGMA Americas (September 2021), and SiGMA Europe in November 2021, will open its doors to the industry in Ta’ Qali, with the original venue, the MFCC, still confirmed. Thanks to regulatory body, the MGA, Malta is Europe’s premier location for iGaming, maintaining its reputation as an iGaming hub and offering undisputed benefits to gaming companies looking to establish a base in this forward-thinking jurisdiction.