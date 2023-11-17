Sigma Founder and CEO Eman Pulis has defended his decision to move the annual iGaming event from Ta' Qali to a shipyard in Marsa, saying it “paid off beautifully” despite nationwide traffic jams.

On Monday, one of Europe’s largest iGaming conventions, Sigma, kicked off as delegates and attendees arrived in Malta for the opening of the ninth edition of the annual event.

Unlike other years, Sigma relocated from its usual spot at Ta’ Qali’s Malta Fairs and Conventions Centre (MFCC) to the Mediterranean Maritime Hub (MMH) in Marsa – a large shipyard warehouse next to the Marsa flyover.

However, the location change led to major traffic jams with delegates and other motorists left in queues of heavy traffic.

Posting his thoughts to LinkedIn, Pulis acknowledged the issues with traffic.

SIGMA founder defends decision to move the annual i-Gaming event from Ta Qali to Marsa. Photo: LinkedIn

"I understand on day one, traffic flow across the country was impacted and the inconvenience is regretted," he said. "A few valuable lessons have been learnt to mitigate for next year".

However he painted the venue change as a story of success, suggesting the choice was between relocating to "a larger, unconventional venue" or moving the event away from Malta.

"One of the toughest decisions taken earlier this year under my watch paid off beautifully," he said.

He said he couldn't wait to "raise the bar" again next year and highlighted the importance of the event to the tourism industry.

"The tourist sector used to refer to November as a shoulder month. Not anymore," he said.

The venue, which is usually used as a shipyard, was transformed into a convention hall to accommodate the 25,000 delegates and 250 speakers, Pulis had said previously.

“The response from hoteliers, restaurants, suppliers, sports clubs & taxis has been overwhelming, and a clear sign that the show should stay in Malta,” Pulis said.

People complained of getting stuck in hours long traffic jams at Marsa where the Sigma iGaming conference was being held.

In his post, Pulis did not address some of the other issues attendees had raised when Times of Malta visited the convention centre, such as a cramped food court, small bathrooms and uneven flooring at the transformed shipyard.

Commenting under his post, some people shared their negative experiences, such as having to wait hours to get a taxi and suffering injured ankles from the uneven floors.

"It was really bad this year, sorry to say that," one delegate said. "Relocate to a larger, unconventional venue," another advised.

However, others reacted positively, describing the event as an "amazing edition" and a "great show".

"Kind of cool to create a conference so large you're taking down the infrastructure of a country," another quipped.