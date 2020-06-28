With restrictions on travel easing, and airports throughout Europe reopening, the events industry is optimistic that the business, entertainment, and tourism sectors will be back on their feet and enjoying new shoots of growth by the end of the year.

As a result, SiGMA Group has announced that it is offering free standard tickets, which are valued at €49 for delegates who book a pass to the November show before July 15. Held in Malta this year, the Europe show will run from November 17-19, uniting affiliates, operators, and suppliers under the island’s robust regulatory framework.

The supershow will merge two large expos – SiGMA and AIBC – bringing innovation and new tech to the gaming industry and introducing a novel way of exploring these leading verticals.

The November summit will follow a trio of digital summits held throughout the summer, and while the June conference, SiGMA Asia Digital, garnered high attendance figures – a virtual meetup doesn’t quite replace the in-person networking experience of an on-the-ground expo. However SiGMA Group has realised the two can exist – moving forward summits will all feature a virtual expo, giving attendees a more holistic and interactive experience.

With preparations for the upcoming summits already in full swing, there is a palpable sense of excitement brewing as the company moves forward with SIGMA Europe, which is set to go ahead in Malta this November and to SiGMA Asia, which will launch in Manila in May 2021.

On July 15, Malta’s airport will reopen, allowing for flights to a number of destinations after the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to all commercial travel earlier this year.

The travel ban lift follows a positive pattern across Europe, as the European Union lifts a number of internal borders. Many major cities have followed suit in announcing plans to loosen restrictions and open their doors to a gentle reintroduction of the holiday, business and travel market.

Germany, Austria, Sicily, Cyprus, Switzerland, Sardegna, Iceland, Slovakia, Norway, Denmark, Hungary, Finland, Ireland, Lithuania, Israel, Latvia, Estonia, Luxembourg, and the Czech Republic were among the first group of countries to benefit from the resumption of commercial flights to and from Malta. More countries are expected to follow suit.

