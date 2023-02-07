SiGMA Group has announced it has acquired Brazil iGaming Summit (BiS), the largest conference dedicated to iGaming in Latin America for an undisclosed figure. SiGMA Group today has a diverse portfolio of events in iGaming and frontier tech. This acquisition will help consolidate their existing portfolio and establish a strong presence in this exciting emerging market.

In the words of Eman Pulis, SiGMA Group founder, “The acquisition comes at a perfect time for us.

“With the live event space out of the pressures of Covid, there’s never been a better time to expand into emerging markets. We’ve been growing organically and steadily for the past nine years. Operators, suppliers and affiliates have all been asking to expand into emerging markets, including Africa, Asia and LatAm. We have listened to these demands and by merging SiGMA Americas with BiS, we are in a position to create an unrivalled experience in the LatAm region.”

Pulis went on to elaborate, “We love the team behind BiS and have no doubt that this conference will grow from strength to strength. We’re leaving no stone unturned to make the next show in June 2023 a memorable one.”

In the words of Alessandro Valente, “With SiGMA’s global reach, we are well-positioned for future market growth as well. As an entrepreneur, I was drawn to SiGMA because of the cultural fit and the entrepreneurial, can-do mindset within the organisation.”

BiS will continue to work in their current organisational structure with Alessandro remaining as company CEO working alongside his team in São Paulo.

The deal will see the management at BiS staying on board and at the helm for another four years to ensure that the conference keeps growing from strength to strength.

The next BiS SiGMA Americas is due to take place on June 15-17 at the Transamerica Expo Centre in São Paulo. For exhibiting or media enquiries please contact Alessandro Valente at www.brazilianigamingsummit.com or Eman Pulis at www.sigma.world/americas or meet them at ICE in London.