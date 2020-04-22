SiGMA Group has announced the launch of SiGMA-ICE Asia Digital, which will run June 8-10 for three hours daily, from 10AM to 1PM GMT+1.

Together with Clarion Gaming’s ICE Asia, the three-day conference will cater for both gaming and tech audiences, with free-of-charge content geared towards bringing the industry together in what has been a difficult time for businesses. Participants can expect land-based content on June 8, while online gaming and emerging tech will cover the next two days respectively.

Founder and CEO of SiGMA Group, Eman Pulis said: “It is now more vital than ever to stay informed and connected, the digital conference will embrace the difficulties we are facing at a time when working together has never been more important. COVID-19 has provided a unique opportunity to stand together and rethink how we live and work.”

The interactive experience, which will be accessible to everyone, will feature a series of panel discussions and keynotes from leading industry contributors, bringing top speakers together for discussions that will engage the community and shape the future as we adapt to a fast-changing global environment.

From emerging tech, to emerging markets, the conference has attracted 80 speakers to take a 360-degree look at how global markets will adapt and thrive as they navigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Viewers can expect to see big names such as Tim Draper, Data Dash, Paris Smith, and Jesper Karrbrink lining the agenda.

