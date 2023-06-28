The Sigma Home Masterpiece Competition sees people opening up their beautiful homes to the the Sigma Malta team but only after the latter sifts through scores of submissions.

“We eventually manage to whittle it down to 10 or so finalists before we visit them in person,” the team says.

“At this point, there’s always the inevitable shyness of showing strangers around your home, but the DIY pride always takes over once we reach that wall or room that’s the reason for our visit.

“As soon as we’re all standing there, admiring the handiwork of the homeowners, there is no more awkwardness, only colour and lots of it!

One of the homeowners, Teri, awaited the team at her Żebbug home.

“It’s a weird corner,” she said, pointing to an area in her living room.

“An acute angle in an odd part of the house. And as the only bare plastered wall in the space, it was our only chance at adding a splash of colour! This Dusky Jade shade of green popped up on our socials and one thing led to another. A year on, we’re still getting compliments from every guest.”

In Teri and Mark’s case, it was a case of go bold or go home. The corner needed a lot of personality and since the house is so well-lit, they could afford to go with that deep, rich shade of green. Paired with a well-curated selection of local art, the end result is superb.

Over in Ħal Farruġ though, the similarities ended with the art collection. Christian and his partner opted for a powdery blue in their corner chillout room. Although the whole apartment was a haven of art and style, this room was the perfect reading nook.

“The paint’s held up very well and good job too, now that it’s our daughter’s bedroom! The art selection’s changed somewhat, needing to be a little more child-appropriate, though we’ve left some quirky pieces in there.”

Back when the team visited, there was no daughter yet, though their cat Bonbon seemed quite fond of the room, as the photos attest.

Have you got a room you’re proud of which you painted with Sigma paints? Get in touch with us on the Sigma Malta page on Facebook and you could win €1,000 in cash.