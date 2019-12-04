SiGMA Group’s biggest show to date closed its doors last week after three days packed with conferences, workshops, a high energy expo floor, and premier networking events. Official numbers put the number of attendees for the show at just over 15,000, making SiGMA’19 the group’s biggest ever event.

Live gaming and eye-catching stand designs made this year’s expo a feast for the senses.

Exhibitors brought a global flavour to the summit, showcasing cutting-edge games and software, offering innovative industry solutions, and bringing crucial networking opportunities to delegates looking to make next-level connections and deals. With energy high throughout the three-day-event, the expo floor was the place to be for delegates looking to mix business with pleasure.

Bridging the knowledge gap for the growing sector, a series of six thought-provoking conferences and workshops offered a mixture of knowledge-sharing and fierce debate from some of the best minds in the industry. From finance and blockchain solutions, to tackling the brain drain in the HR and careers conference, to regulation and compliance across jurisdictions both new and old, to eSports and sportsbook, delegates were presented with a 360-degree look at the iGaming sector.

The annual SiGMA start-up pitch also brought investment opportunities and sound business advice to start-ups looking to gain a foothold in the industry as they battled it out for the top prize. A fiercely-fought battle saw Bethereum crowned its winner for its social betting solution built on blockchain technology.

And while the days were jam-packed with activity, the evenings included networking opportunities at iGathering dinners, SiGMA’s (and Malta’s) first WBC World Title fight, and a closing night party hosted by Fashion TV Gaming, Pragmatic Play and Videoslots which ended the summitin style.

As the week came to a close, Eman Pulis, founder and CEO of SiGMA Group, commented: “What an amazing show for all those involved. Now we’re looking ahead to 2020 and the launch of our super-expo in Asia in June 2020. With this new event in Manila, we’ve truly become a global brand in the iGaming industry and I can’t wait to introduce all our friends and partners from both East and West.”

In conjunction with ICE Asia and Pagcor, the gambling and emerging tech show will cater for the land-based gambling and iGaming sector, as well as blockchain, AI and emerging tech.

More than 10,000 delegates are expected to attend from across Europe, the US, and Asia, making this one of the biggest shows to unite East and West in the region.

Space at the Manila show is already filling up fast, so interested parties looking to expand their business operations in Asia are advised to contact Eman Pulis (eman@sigma.com.mt) for opportunities.