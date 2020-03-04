SiGMA Group has announced a new iGathering event to be held in Malta on March 25.

This exclusive event will bring together more than 400 friends and leaders from the worlds of iGaming and blockchain to celebrate the global expansion of the SiGMA and AIBC Summits ahead of the inaugural SiGMA Manila and Manila AIBC Summit, taking place on June 8 and 9.

Alongside the official announcement of SiGMA Group’s global calendar of events for 2020-21, the evening extravaganza, to be held at Montekristo, Malta, will assemble VIPs, clients and partners to enjoy welcome drinks, a sit-down dinner, and a concert by local Maltese bands.

The event will be held at the elegant Palazzo Candela, where a sit-down dinner for 400 guests will be held. Guests can expect lavish food, flowing wine, fine music and other surprises.

It’s also business as usual for SiGMA Group, with networking opportunities high on the menu – the events company is renowned for its matchmaking iGathering events, facilitating growth and new business opportunities for the global iGaming and emerging tech sectors.

Eman Pulis, founder and CEO, SiGMA Group, said: “Our 2020 vision brings a clear view of the future for SiGMA Group and our friends and partners who join us as part of our global events roster. We’re keen to celebrate the incredible progress realised by our teams in transforming our business into a global tour-de-force, as well as the close relationships we’ve developed with so many amazing people and businesses across the various sectors in which we operate.”

Jonathan Shaw, COO for SiGMA Group, added: “Even though we’re expanding into Asia, with our upcoming show in Manila and new offices in the region, Malta remains our natural home and this is a great opportunity to celebrate our forthcoming activities with our close friends and partners.”