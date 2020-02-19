SiGMA Group has announced that Inside Asian Gaming (IAG), Asia’s leading B2B gaming industry media brand, has been named Asian lead media partner for the inaugural SiGMA Manila trade show and conference to be held at SMX Convention Center, Manila, on 8th and 9th June 2020.

SiGMA Manila, held in conjunction with ICE Asia, will provide local and international gaming companies with a route to enter and expand their operations in Asia-Pacific – currently the world’s largest growth region in gaming and integrated resorts.

As Asian lead media partner, IAG will work closely with SiGMA to promote the event through news updates and via its industry-leading print and digital channels before and during the event.

IAG will also chair on the SiGMA Manila conference main stage on Day 1, Monday, June 8, and will chair, produce and curate a half-day session of one of SiGMA Manila’s two conference stages on Day 2, Tuesday, June 9, 2020.

“As SiGMA Group breaks new ground in Asia’s iGaming and emerging tech sectors with our Manila super show on 8th and 9th June this year, we’re delighted to have the foremost publishing group in the region as our Asian Lead Media Partner,” said Eman Pulis, founder and CEO of SiGMA Group.

“Inside Asian Gaming are the perfect partners to share our news and events with the growing B2B audience that is carving out exciting new opportunities in the Asian markets.”

IAG CEO Andrew W Scott added: “Over the last six years, SiGMA Malta has shown itself to be one of the most outstanding iGaming exhibitions in Europe, with a reputation for bringing the online gaming world together each year for a fun and highly productive show. We are delighted to have been selected by SiGMA as Asian Lead Media Partner for SiGMA Manila and look forward to working with them at this exciting new industry event.”

Visit www.sigma.ph or www.ice-asia.com for further details. Visit www.aibcsummit.com for further details about the Blockchain & AI conference in Manila.