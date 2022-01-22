Czech side Sigma Olomouc produced an astonishing comeback when they fought back from two goals down to beat Spartak Trnava 3-2 in the Tipsport Malta Cup 2022 at the National Stadium on Friday.

Alex Ivan opened the score after nine minutes of play and the Spartak Trnava forward added a second goal nine minutes later.

Krystof Danek pulled a goal back for Sigma Olomouc on 26 minutes before Antonin Rusek levelled matters in the 67th minute.

Sigma Olomouc’s comeback was completed five minutes from time when Ondrej Zmrzly grabbed the winner.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta