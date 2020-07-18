Nurturing the entrepreneur has always been an integral part of SiGMA’s events, particularly now that both iGaming and tech will be integrated into one show.

SiGMA is now accepting applications from iGaming and emerging tech start-ups that are looking for the best way to kick off proceedings. With over 10,000 expected to the seventh edition of the World iGaming Festival, start-ups will not only get a huge brand exposure but also get access to investors and mentors eager to meet interesting projects.

The SiGMA Pitch competition allows start-ups and businesses to put their presentation skills to the test. Over the years many have taken up the challenge, be it in the realm of emerging tech and AI or in the iGaming industry.

As part of the SiGMA start-up village initiative, 100 start-ups will be hand-picked and offered a free stand to showcase their products and initiatives throughout the event and only be separated depending on whether they fall under one category or the other.

This initiative is for new companies and entrepreneurs to gain attention and investment; it is not for established companies to launch new products or even divisions. Start-ups who are at the prototype stage or who have launched in the last few months are likely to be selected as opposed to the projects who have gained significant media/investment attention.

Six judges with experience in the gaming industry will be shortlisting the top 10 out of 100 start-ups and allow them to take part in SiGMA Pitch. One well-deserved winning start-up project will receive a prize pool comprising free office space, PR services, digital marketing services and much-needed training solutions to give them the greatest chances of success.

“Being a start-up romantic myself, this competition is something I hold dear to my heart,” Eman Pulis, founder of SiGMA Group, said.

“There is no catch – it’s meritocracy at its finest; survival of the fittest – and the person who comes out on top will enjoy the opportunity of having a golden ticket into a blooming ecosystem.”

Pasquale Saviano, winner of the 2019 AI Pitch Battle and CEO of Photocert, had said: “I like that fact that you call it a pitch battle, but the battle is not only among start-ups but also, in a sense, with the crowd. Nowadays, everybody is online all the time and if you want to get your message across, it has to be more interesting than the next WhatsApp notification.”

David Sachs, the 2018 winner and CEO of Tomobox, had noted: “As a multiple-time entrepreneur, I was all against start-up pitches… until I won one! The number one challenge for start-ups is: how do you get above the noise? How do I get in front of the customer, potential partners, and investors?”