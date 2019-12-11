SiGMA Group has announced that the company’s flagship iGaming event, SiGMA, will now carry the revised brand maxim ‘World’s iGaming Festival’, reflecting the global multi-cultural event experience that the industry-leading show has grown to become.

The move reaffirms SiGMA Group’s approach to the iGaming event as one uniquely inclusive of business, learning and entertainment - a proposition which has helped elevate the expo to one of the most popular B2B destinations of the year.

Moving into 2020, SiGMA Group’s international portfolio of events will expand to focus on not just European markets, but global opportunities across online gaming and tech markets. In bringing together leading suppliers, operators, and affiliates, the SiGMA event will be at the forefront of shaping the future of the global iGaming sector in an informal yet business-focused B2B environment.

The popularity of SiGMA’s online gambling summit, combining high energy networking with insightful conference content, broad-ranging workshops and unrivalled entertainment activities, sets it apart from more conventional business events across the iGaming calendar, while facilitating innovation, business opportunities and sector growth for both new and long-standing clients.

Eman Pulis, founder and CEO of SiGMA Group, said: “Our brand appeals to industry-leaders looking for all the qualities expected from an established B2B event whilst still providing a bona fide feast for the senses.

"Our winning approach, mixing business with learning, development, and unmissable entertainment, defines SiGMA’s remarkable surge in numbers each year, now with a truly global footprint. In an industry famous for its work hard, play hard ethic, we’re proud to be the most colourful event on the planet.”

Since opening its doors in Malta six years ago to the European iGaming industry, SiGMA Group has been a prominent feature in the iGaming calendar, becoming the largest event of its type in Europe. Now the show is firmly centred on the world stage.

June 2020 will see SiGMA Group join forces with Clarion Gaming’s ICE Asia for the inaugural launch of a super expo in Manila, uniting online gaming and emerging tech with the traditional world of land-based casinos. Clarion Gaming are the organisers of the world’s largest land-based gaming show – London’s ICE Totally Gaming.

This synergy of experience and expertise between SiGMA’s world-leading iGaming events and Clarion Gaming’s well-established land-based shows will provide the best of both worlds for opening new avenues across the global gambling sectors. The Manila super show will unite different verticals under one roof and merge tradition with innovation, each brand complementing each other, rather than competing.