Economic growth in the eurozone was in line with the European Central Bank’s (ECB) expectations, according to the bank’s president Christine Lagarde.

While acknowledging risk factors that could dampen expansion, like the coronavirus, she affirmed that the currency bloc’s economic growth is showing tentative signs of stabilisation. With regard to inflation, Lagarde described consumer prices as being subdued but still within ECB projections.

More importantly, she mentioned that the current environment of low rates by central banks all over the world gave the ECB very little room to manoeuvre and hinted that the central bank has very few options left to stimulate the economy if it slows down.

US manufacturing activity unexpectedly expanded for the first time in several months in January, according to a report by the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) published on Monday. The ISM’s index of national factory activity rose to 50.9 last month, the highest level since July, from an upwardly-revised 47.8 in December. Economists had expected the index to show a more modest gain to 48.5, which would have still indicated a contraction in the sector.

The improvement in the manufacturing data probably reflects easing trade tensions between the US and China after the two countries signed a so-called ‘phase one’ trade deal last month. The improvement in this closely-watched national survey follows a series of mixed readings on the manufacturing sector at the regional level.

Finally, Australia’s central bank slashed its economic growth forecast for the country in the near term to reflect the drag from the bushfires and drought at home and the coronavirus in China. However, the bank expects a quick recovery later in the year. In its quarterly statement on monetary policy, published on Friday, the Reserve Bank of Australia projected growth to remain at two per cent in the year to June 2020, compared to the previous forecast of 2.5 per cent. The growth rate is expected to improve to three per cent in the year to June 2021.

This report was compiled by Bank of Valletta for general information purposes only.