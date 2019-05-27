Victoria will be en fȇte this week for the feast of St George next Sunday. La Stella Philharmonic Society is this year commemorating the 125th anniversary of Vincenzo Cremona’s statue representing the victory of St George over evil. The statue (pictured), paraded during street marches, was first used in 1894.

A special evening, featuring the La Stella Band, the Teatru Astra Piccole Stelle Choir and a number of speakers, was held at St George’s Square yesterday.

During the week there will be four marches with different statues of St George, including a grand march held on the eve of the feast.

The procession with the titular statue of St George will be held next Sunday.

Five Maltese bands – King’s Own and La Valette of Valletta, St George of Qormi, L-Unjoni of Żurrieq and St Helen of Birkikara – will be playing during the festivi­ties. They will be joined by Gozitan bands, including St Mary of Żebbuġ, Santa Margerita of Sannat and Mnarja of Nadur.

La Stella Band, under the direction of Mro John Galea, will execute the hymn Su Garzoni, composed by Mgr Giuseppe Farrugia in 1894, at St George’s Square on Friday. The Piccole Stelle Choir will take part.

The popular hymn A San Giorgio Martire (1931) will be performed twice by La Stella Band on Saturday and next Sunday.

Fireworks will be let off from Gelmus Hill during the week, reaching a climax on the last three days of the feast. Ground pyrotechnic shows will feature daily during the week. More information is available on www.lastella.com.mt.