Former Formula One driver Alex Zanardi’s health has significantly improved since the Paralympic champion, who was seriously hurt in a road accident in June, returned to intensive care, doctors said on Wednesday.
In a statement, the San Raffaele hospital in Milan taking care of Zanardi said that the 53-year-old had shown “significant clinical improvements” since being re-hospitalised last month and is now being treated in semi-intensive care.
Zanardi had left a Siena hospital in July to continue his recovery at a rehabilitation centre after undergoing three surgeries, but had to be transferred to the intensive care unit just a few days later due to the “instability” of his health.
