A minute's silence was held in the British Parliament on Wednesday for Captain Sir Tom Moore, the 100-year-old British war veteran who became a national hero for his extraordinary fundraising efforts during the pandemic.

MPs in the House of Commons bowed their heads in tribute before Prime Minister Boris Johnson's weekly question and answer session.

Photo: AFP, Jessica Taylor, UK Parliament

Johnson called for the country to come together at 1800 GMT and give the former soldier a round of applause in recognition of his record-breaking achievements.

"We all now have the opportunity to show our appreciation for him and all that he stood for and believed in," he said.

"That is why I encourage everyone to join in a national clap for Captain Tom and all those health workers for whom he raised money at 6:00 pm this evening."

Video: AFP

Moore raised nearly £33 million (€37 million) for UK health service charities by completing 100 lengths of his garden before his 100th birthday last April.

His efforts won hearts as Britons grappled with the first coronavirus lockdown last year, and spurred many other campaigns to raise cash for the state-run National Health Service (NHS).

Among the many accolades showered on him was a knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II at a special open-air ceremony at Windsor Castle.

The monarch, 94, has sent a private letter of condolence to his family, Buckingham Palace said on Tuesday.

Well-wishers

Moore died in hospital in Bedford, southern England, on Tuesday after receiving treatment for pneumonia and testing positive for coronavirus.

In the Bedfordshire village of Marston Moretaine where Moore lived, his neighbours expressed their sadness, while well-wishers left a flood of floral tributes outside his home.

"The first lockdown was very difficult for everybody, but I think the village had a real lift, he gave us a real lift, encouraged people to chat to each other and gave us something to talk about," neighbour Lucy Handley, 45, told AFP.

Video: AFP

Amanda Fulton, 47, said the outpouring of grief, particularly on social media was "phenomenal for one person".

"It's obviously very close to everyone's hearts, it's very touching for the nation at the moment," she added.

Tributes flooded in from across the world, including the White House and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, both calling him inspirational.

National monuments, including the London Eye and Wembley Stadium, were illuminated in honour at his passing, and Downing Street flew the Union Jack at half-mast.

The BT Tower, which dominates the skyline in central London displayed an electronic message "RIP Captain Sir Tom Moore".

At Piccadilly Circus, advertising boards lit up with an image of Moore and the words: "A nation salutes you."