What does home mean to you? For most, it’s synonymous with safety. It’s the place where you can let down your guard and be yourself. It’s a space you can call your own. What then happens when that space is threatened or when you don’t feel comfortable in it anymore? When your supposed place of refuge becomes a prison?

I want you to imagine that you’re at home. That your body is tired because you’ve had a long day. That your young son is asleep. In the midst of this, your ex shows up banging at the door demanding entry.

You’ve already changed your ‘home’ several times because this keeps happening. Your latest ‘home’ has only been selected because it’s close to a police station, proof that, even though your ex is not in your life, he continues to control it.

You don’t want him to wake up your son, so you let your ex in and ask him repeatedly to leave. He demands sex and when you refuse, he punches you in the face. He is angry and you’re scared, so you run to the kitchen.

You’re grabbed by the neck and pushed against the kitchen cupboard and, in that moment, you decide you need to defend yourself. You reach for a kitchen knife to scare him off and tell him you will phone the police like you already have over 10 times before. He tells you he doesn’t care and he’s not afraid of anyone.

What do you do now? You’re scared, angry, frustrated, unheard. You stab him and he leaves the apartment and goes to a friend’s house. Now, you’re on trial for attempted murder.

This is the reality of a woman who filed 12 police reports about her partner, with 12 calls to 112, which she is saying were not followed up.

All these cries for help and she was just left to wait it out alone, with no support. And, then, when women loudly proclaim how the system is failing them, they are ignored, brushed aside, disregarded, unseen. Even after the stabbing, her ex-partner continued his campaign of harassment and violence and, still, nothing was done.

How many women need to die before we are taken seriously? - Anna Marie Galea

In the first four months of this year, the Malta Police Force received 538 domestic violence reports and these are the ones that were actually reported. What of all the people who don’t speak up, who spend every day in their homes terrified for their lives and those of their children?

Are we going to continue to pretend nothing’s wrong? And what of all the unseen marks of abuse? The breakdown of confidence, the fear, the anger, the shame, the trauma, the confusion. You don’t just get over these things overnight, especially in a society that so quickly wags the finger of blame and shame at failed relationships.

Today, I ask the people in charge: how many women need to die before we are taken seriously? How many more people need to live in fear while only having a broken system to resort to? Are our lives so cheap that we can be so easily pushed aside? Where is the indignation?

You should be working on educating our young and forming bodies specifically focused on giving people the protection they deserve and, instead, all that echoes in the void are the lone cries of activists and NGOs.

Make no mistake, your silence is deafening; we hear it and it too is an answer.