The COVID-19 pandemic has caused many businesses to re-think their operations both due to its devastating effects on the economy and also because many of them have used the time constructively to prepare themselves for the post-COVID reality which can also offer opportunities for enterprise.

We have all heard of the ‘new normal’ and sub-committees and think tanks have been sprouting all over the place. Yet, to what extent has this period been actually used to give direction to our businesses and sectors at macro level?

One of the sectors that has been most negatively affected by COVID-19 is tourism but can we say that the months where practically all tourist-related business was at a standstill have been buzzing with strategic thinking to reform this industry to face new challenges? Or do we have a yearning to go back to the old normal within the shortest possible time under the assumption that bums on airplane seats and heads on beds will maximise the fortunes of this industry and our economy?

Take the issue of party organisers. It is understandable that party and event organisers cannot afford to lose another season and one can sympathise with their calls to restart their activities without unnecessary delay, especially now that the COVID-19 numbers have declined and that the country has achieved herd immunity.

How much effort has been made to see whether this sector could prepare itself for growth and sustainability within the local societal context? Quite frankly, there are thousands of households that are afflicted by the noise pollution generated by these activities that do not look forward to a return to the old normal.

It is also a given that loud parties also clash with the welfare and attraction of other tourism sectors seeking Malta for a restful holiday.

In 2019, the government tried to address this dilemma by passing legislation to shift noisy activities out of tourist areas, that is, transferring them to areas where the locals live.

This myopic approach will lead to an escalation of conflicts and protests between citizens and party organisers once these activities open anew. As the population ages, the political parties’ support for these activities will eventually decline in favour of the legitimate interests of families and citizens.

Have we been proactive in exploring ideas during the COVID-19 lull? - Joseph Farrugia

The interests of both camps can be safeguarded if there is an effort to invest in ‘silent parties’, which seems to have worked very well abroad, especially in densely populated areas.

Revellers are given special headphones through which they can follow proceedings as normal and have the added benefit of controlling their own sound.

In some events, DJs can offer different music sets and individuals would be able to select their preferred music.

If they wish, they can also remove the headphones and socialise with partners and friends. This model has gained popularity and some destinations are extending their activities following curfew time by switching to this technology. In this manner, residents enjoy their rest while others party to their contentment.

There will also be no need to segregate the party crowd from other tourist segments as both can peacefully coexist. Imagine the relief to thousands of families if parties were to switch to silent mode after 11pm.

Have we been proactive in exploring such ideas during the COVID-19 lull? The Malta Tourism Authority can channel some of the millions of euros it reportedly dished out to sponsor party events over the years to invest in the proper equipment to promote silent parties and, in so doing, will be improving the well-being of citizens by addressing what is clearly one of the worst causes of noise pollution on the island.

This can hardly be termed as an experimental innovation because silent parties have been held abroad for decades and are gathering momentum in many countries. Perhaps one could say that being an innovative laggard is preferable to not being innovative at all.

Joseph Farrugia, economist