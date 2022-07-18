Usually, somebody intentionally stays away from an event to make a statement, especially an event to which they have been invited or which is in their interest to attend. When the Nationalist Party boycotted parliament in the early 1980s it was to protest for having the right to govern snatched away from it.

One can only conclude that the reason why no government representative was present for the launch of new proposals to improve standards in public life was because they do not like them. Or, as independent activist Arnold Cassola put it during the event, they want to make it clear that, since they are in power, they can do as they please.

This was yet another practical example of how, under Labour, the institutions work to Labour’s tune. The absence was not excused by an OPM spokesperson’s reply to questions by Times of Malta: the commissioner had passed on to the government reports detailing recommendations by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development and discussions had been held with OECD officials.

The proposals, launched by the standards commissioner in public life together with the OECD and the European Commission, are primarily aimed at strengthening the integrity framework for elected and appointed officials.

“A key starting point in any integrity system is a legislative framework that provides clear and common definitions, sets high integrity standards for public officials and clarifies the institutional responsibilities for developing, implementing, enforcing and monitoring the different elements of the system,” says a publication containing the proposals.

However, before that must come a clear sign of commitment by all stakeholders – foremost among them the political parties – to support and scrupulously implement all such measures. Labour’s conspicuous absence at the launch speaks much louder than words. It signals a silent challenge to what is being proposed.

Times of Malta established that the prime minister, Justice Minister Jonathan Attard and the Labour member of the parliamentary standards committee, Andy Ellul, were among those invited but did not show up.

When the project was launched last September, then justice minister Edward Zammit Lewis and Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi, at the time parliamentary secretary for EU funds, were present. Zammit Lewis had even insisted the government was committed to improving standards. But, then again, the former minister does have a reputation for excelling in rhetoric.

Politely trying to excuse Labour’s shunning the event, Standards Commissioner George Hyzler said the timing of the conference may not have been ideal, since parliament had just risen for the summer recess. Well, if anything, that means MPs should have more time on their hands. If they were on holiday abroad, all they had to do was practise some basic courtesy and inform the organisers accordingly.

Hardly a day goes by that the Department of Information does not issue notices of coverages involving the presence of cabinet members and junior ministers. These may range from the opening of a multimillion national project to ‘presiding over’ the signing of a memorandum of understanding. Bottom line: ministers, parliamentary secretaries and MPs can make time when it suits them.

The upholding of standards in public life has proved to be an Achilles heel of the Labour government, under both Joseph Muscat and Robert Abela.

The Labour MPs on the parliamentary committee and, indeed, the chair himself, Speaker Anġlu Farrugia, have repeatedly, through both their actions and statements, proved Cassola correct.

In its introduction, the publication listing the proposals declares that public integrity is an inherent value of democracy. Labour has yet to understand that. The next test is the choice of Hyzler’s successor.