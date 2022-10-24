Ousmane Dembele scored and laid on a hat-trick of assists as Barcelona ripped apart Athletic Bilbao in a 4-0 win in La Liga on Sunday, to stay three points behind leaders Real Madrid.

The French winger was at his thrilling best after being brought back into the side and challenged to make the difference by his coach Xavi Hernandez, ruining former Barca manager Ernesto Valverde’s return to Camp Nou.

Dembele netted the opener and then created goals for Sergi Roberto and Robert Lewandowski in the first half as Barcelona danced around Athletic.

Ferran Torres fired home in the second half after Dembele found him in the area to complete the drubbing.

“It’s the life wingers have, ups and downs, they have to go for it, it’s what I always say,” said Xavi.

