Fulham manager Marco Silva said Sunday he was “fully committed” to the club after turning down a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli.

Reports in Britain said the Portuguese manager had been offered a two-year deal worth £40 million ($51 million) as Saudi’s Pro League continues its lucrative recruitment drive.

However speaking ahead of Fulham’s pre-season friendly with Brentford in Philadelphia on Sunday, Silva confirmed he was staying with the west London Premier League club.

“My commitment to this club has been 100 per cent since the first day I signed and it will continue this way,” Silva told NBC Sports.

