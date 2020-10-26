Palazzo Falson in Mdina is hosting a specialised workshop on filigree by filigree artist Kevin Attard on Wednesday.

The session will start with an orientation tour of the historic house museum by a trained museum host with a focus on the filigree collection, followed by a filigree demonstration by Attard.

Light refreshments will be served at the palazzo’s new café and bistro, Gustav.

In the second part of the session, participants will have the opportunity to try their hand at making their own filigree ring, under the guidance of Attard.

The workshop will be held in a spacious room in the museum that can safely accommodate a small group of participants. For bookings, e-mail bookings@palazzofalson.com or call on 2145 4512. Upon booking, one will receive the COVID-19 safety measures which must be followed throughout the workshop.