Zhou Guanyu said the halo safety device “saved me today” after he escaped uninjured from the horror multi-car smash at the start of Sunday’s British Grand Prix.

Zhou’s Alfa Romeo was catapulted upside down, the Chinese rookie’s head saved by his car’s roll hoop-halo as it skidded off across a gravel trap and over tyre barriers into the catch fencing, where it bounced back to finish semi-upright in a stationary position.

Marshalls rushed to Zhou trapped in his stricken car.

Detailed replays of the accident were not available immediately until Zhou had been rescued from his car.

The field filed back to the pits after the collision as a specialist extraction crew attended Zhou, who remained in his car, until he was lifted clear.

George Russell’s Mercedes, Alpine’s Esteban Ocon, Yuki Tsunoda (Alpha Tauri) and the Williams of Alex Albon were also involved in the pile-up that triggered a one hour red flag delay.

Read more here