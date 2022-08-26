Hibernians Basketball Club announced its new head coach for the upcoming season, naming former Division Two coach Silvio Cassar as the club’s new leading man.

The appointment comes as a well-needed sign that the club was looking to move forward following an incident last season that saw both its coach Mario Tabone and a number of players facing suspensions. Their final regular season fixture against Depiro had been cause for controversy after players had been accused of tanking in order to secure a better desired placing in the playoffs.

As the club’s Division 2 coach last season, Cassar led Hibs to the title with a 7-8 finish after 15 games in the regular season. The side eventually beat top seed Fusion Balkans in the championship game winning the series 3-0.

