Parliamentary Secretary for the Elderly Silvio Parnis has rejected calls for his resignation following a number of deaths from COVID-19 in homes for the elderly.

Last week, Bernard Grech, the newly-elected Nationalist Party leader, called on Parnis to resign, saying the government had lost all direction in its handling of the pandemic in Malta, particularly where it involved the elderly.

Video: Matthew Mirabelli

In a brief exchange with reporters outside parliament on Monday, Parnis said he disagreed with the claim that the government was not in control, adding that he would be clarifying the situation in the House.

He also said he disagreed with the numbers being quoted in the press but did not elaborate further.

Meanwhile, an investigation has been launched into an outbreak of COVID-19 in two homes for the elderly that led to the deaths of 13 residents.

The Social Care Standards Authority is investigating Residenza San Ġużepp, in Fgura, which has had nine COVID-19 deaths, and a second home, Casa Antonia in Balzan, where there were four COVID-19 victims.

Parnis has been in the limelight ever since several elderly people received a roly poly from him, with the wrapper urging them to be courageous in the face of the pandemic.