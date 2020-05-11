Economy Minister Silvio Schembri was not too pleased on Sunday when somebody blacked out the eyes, nose and mouth on a picture of himself at his constituency office.

The vandalism took place in Triq San Bastjan, Qormi, with the vandals having apparently used spray paint to mask the minister's face in a poster on the office door. An overhead light fixture was also smashed, although it was not clear whether that damage was caused by the same people.

Schembri condemned the incident in a Facebook post under a banner reading: 'What does not kill you makes you stronger'.

He said he was informed of the vandalism while eating with his family on Mother's Day.

"I have been in politics for 18 years, I have seen every sort of attack. Such attacks will certainly not affect my work and I will continue to help the people of Qormi," he said.

The police are investigating.