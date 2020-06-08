Former Police Deputy Commissioner Silvio Valletta insisted on Monday that he could not have spoken to Yorgen Fenech about the police raid on Daphne Caruana Galizia murder plot middleman Melvin Theuma because he was off the case and out of the police force at the time.

Valletta was reacting in a press statement to evidence in court by Theuma in the compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech, the businessman accused of complicity in the 2017 murder.

Valletta said he was taken off the case on June 15, 2018 and left the police force in November 2018.

The raid, during which Theuma was arrested, took place in 2019.

Valletta reiterated that he could never have known this information and did not leak it.

Last January, Times of Malta had revealed that Valletta travelled abroad with Fenech when the business magnate had already been identified as a person of interest in the Caruana Galizia murder investigation.

On September 29, 2018, Mr Valletta, who had been part of the team of investigators working on the Caruana Galizia case, travelled to London with the business tycoon to watch a football match at Chelsea FC’s Stamford Bridge stadium.