Silvio Vella is set to be unveiled as the new Hibernians FC first-team coach after the Malta Football Association announced that it has released him from his contractual obligations following his request to pursue coaching duties at club level.

The former Malta international defender is set to replace Italian coach Andrea Pisanu who was sacked as Hibernians coach last Monday following the team’s 2-1 defeat to Balzan.

The result left Hibernians in sixth place in the Premier League standings on 30 points and still with a lot of work to do to qualify for a UEFA Conference League qualifiers this summer.

In fact, the Paolites are currently five points adrift of third-placed Birkirkara and two adrift of fourth-placed Mosta.

