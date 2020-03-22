‘Love you’, sometimes with the second syllable drawn out, has become a common way of saying (or texting) goodbye. Not to be confused with a declaration of love, it is simply a little gesture of endearment, especially when exchanged between Maltese speakers. Spoken in Malti, it would take on a different and weightier meaning. ‘Love you’ is ‘inħobbok’, except it isn’t.

Which brings me to the Minister for the Economy, oddly enough. Last Wednesday, Silvio Schembri uploaded a Facebook video (not a shred of sackcloth in sight) in which he apologised for you know what. It was, we were assured, intended for foreigners and therefore recorded in English. Which was convenient, because ‘sorry’ said in English by a Maltese speaker is not the hardest word. It’s actually one of the easiest.

If there was any doubt, the video made it absolutely clear that Schembri was not sorry in the slightest. His apology was just a cynical and staged exercise in damage control. It wouldn’t have sounded falser with the last syllable drawn out.

So unspeakably sorry and mortified was Schembri, that he dismissed his broadside of the day before as an “unfortunate choice of words”. It was nothing of the sort. An unfortunate choice of words occurs when one chooses the wrong words to say the right, or at least the well-intentioned, thing. If I said that my hypothetical tweet on the importance of face masks had gone viral, it would indeed be an unfortunate choice of words.

As reported in the Times, Schembri’s words in Parliament were as follows: “Charity begins at home. Our primary focus are Maltese and Gozitan workers. The moment foreign workers lose their job, they will have to go back to their country”. That looks like two things.

First, chicken soup for the xenophobic soul. Until Tuesday, I had been pleasantly surprised to see that people’s reactions to the situation did not widely involve being nasty to foreigners. The lowest common denominator needed a bit of a pickup, and Schembri duly provided it.

Second, and far from an unfortunate slip, it’s a blueprint of the way Schembri thinks. Just over a year ago at the Blockchain Summit, he was all big-talk global babble. Happily sitting next to a humanoid robot called Sophia, he told his audience about his plans to develop a citizenship test for AI robots, to create a bollockchain island, and so on. Malta, he said, was ‘similar to a cosmopolitan city’.

The problem with Sophia is that one broken circuit is enough to turn her into a blockhead. The problem with Schembri is that one crisis was enough to show him up for what he really is: a small-minded and mean man who thinks that the nicest thing to do to a person who has just lost their job is boot them out of the country.

Here he was, not a week into the coronavirus crisis, peddling his hidebound beliefs about charity beginning (read ‘ending’) at home. Who cares about the rest, as long as we have a thousand rolls of toilet paper in the cupboard? So much for cosmopolitan cities and robots and mobility and networks and the other hot air.

Now I know, you can’t really expect one of Joseph Muscat’s top humanoid poodles to get a double first in solidarity and morality. Still, you might expect him to have some basic economic sense. Particularly since, as it says on Schembri’s Wikipedia page, he is an ‘academic’ who ‘lectures economics studies at the University of Malta’. He’s also the minister for the damned thing.

Silvio Schembri’s government has spent the best part of seven years lecturing us about how necessary migrant workers are to the economy. Right or wrong, the result is tens of thousands of them. Surely the reasonable thing to do in a crisis – especially one that will be over in a couple of months – is to hold on to that human capital as the surest route to eventual recovery.

These are people who chose to come here, who have integrated into the labour market and who pay taxes. Many of them call Malta their second home. Now, the minister for the economy tells them they have to leave. Would you blame them for shaking the dust from their feet if they did?

No wonder Schembri changed tack in the ‘apology’ video. On Tuesday, his message to foreign workers was that there was no room at the inn. Barely a day later, he was talking about rent relief to foreign workers. Go figure.

Silvio Schembri aside, and the more aside the better, there’s a broader point to be made. On the one hand, there’s an intrinsic transience to migrant labour that no one can do much about. People will follow the money among other things, which is fine.

On the other, the last thing you want to do is make migrant workers more transient than they need to be. For one, it’s bad for the economy and society.

When migrants are made to feel that they don’t belong, they do just that: they treat the place with disinterest and detachment. They are also more likely to be fickle and to leave at the slightest hint of economic downturn.

There’s also the minor detail that migrant workers do more than just work. They also live, love and play. To see them as mere numbers that fill in the job market blanks is to miss that point entirely. Cue the minister for the economy, who is happy to lend humanity to robots and to take it away from humans.

