BirdLife Malta on Friday warned the Simar nature reserve was "again under threat" after an application was filed with the planning authority to transform a nearby Xemxija bungalow into a seven-storey apartment block.

The eNGO said the new application for the development on Triq Il-Pwales was files two weeks after a press conference flagging "the insensitive approval" of two other similar planning applications.

In a statement, BirdLife said the new proposal "masks" the development as a simple addition of floors and modifications to a maisonette.

However, plans available online "show that this shall continue the mass transformation of bungalows into apartment blocks, a stone’s throw away from Simar".

Photomontage by BirdLife Malta of what Simar Nature Reserve is risking if planning policies allowing two-storey dwellings to become 7-8 storey apartments are given the go-ahead by the PA.

BirdLife said it had written to the Environment and Resources Authority, urging the entity to make its position known on the proposed development and safeguard the nature reserve which forms part of Malta’s Natura 2000 network.

The eNGO added that in its reaction to the development, ERA "simply insisted on light pollution concerns once the building is developed, failing to address other potential impacts including those during construction".

The organisation said it was discouraging to see a nature reserve being subjected to an intensification of development next door, "with not much hope elicited from the responsible authorities in making the situation right".

The representation period for the proposed development expires on July 14, and BirdLife encouraged people to file their concerns here.