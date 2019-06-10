The Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority (MCCAA) has come across Space Gas Heaters which were for sale for the last years with the Brand ‘Simba’ model NY-F138 and name plate as indicated in the accompanying photos.

This heater does not comply with the applicable regulation for gaseous appliances, as such products should be CE marked and the CE mark should be followed by a four-digit number representing the notified body conducting the control of the production of such products.

Furthermore, neither the identification of the manufacturer nor the contact details are available on the product and such products have been reported to the MCCAA.

Consumers are requested to refrain from using the above-mentioned products and return them to the point of sales.

Should you have any queries or require further information, contact the MCCAA on marketsurveillance@mccaa.org.mt.