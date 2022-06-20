Set within a close-knit community in Naxxar, Simblija Care Home is where residents feel welcomed, valued, and cherished. The expertise and compassion of the fully qualified care team provide true peace of mind that your loved ones will thrive as they enter this new phase of their life.

Simblija Care Home enjoys landscaped grounds and an array of upscale facilities. Generous in size and finished to a very high standard, all rooms provide practical functionality that never sacrifices comfort and style.

All residents are provided with utmost care thanks to their team of fully accredited caregivers and professionals who provide care based on dignity, compassion, and respect. This enables us to offer personalised levels of support that cover a wide range of health and medical conditions, including Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Dementia, and physical rehabilitation needs.

Every aspect of life at Simblija has been tailormade to stimulate our residents’ minds, bodies, and spirits. This home provides the ingredients for an engaging lifestyle that offers countless opportunities for improved wellbeing, new friendships, and personal fulfilment. Activities are organised daily so that residents can maintain an active lifestyle while having fun and socialising.

The premises also feature an on-site Chapel of the Resurrection which acts as a peaceful sanctuary for prayer and quiet reflection, designed to support each resident’s spiritual journey. The in-house kitchen run by Simblija’s talented kitchen staff offers a variety of nourishing dishes while meeting a wide range of dietary and cultural requirements as well as food allergies and intolerances.

Our care plans

Upon joining the Simblija community, every resident will undergo a thorough medical assessment by our health care specialists to determine the best plan for them.

Care plan: Low dependency

The Independent Living Plans are for those who require assistance with a few activities of daily living, but who otherwise are fit and healthy to live an active lifestyle on their own terms.

Care plan: Medium dependency

The Medium Dependency Plans provide a range of support for residents who are largely independent but require some daily assistance due to impaired mobility.

Care plan: High dependency

The High Dependency Plans are ideal for residents with physical or mental impairments who require regular supervision and day-to-day assistance.

Care plan: Dementia care

Simblija Care Home also offers a holistic care plan to support those residents who suffer from dementia. As a result of this Simblija has a specialised Butterfly Memory Support Unit where appropriate care and supervision are given in a secure environment.

Book your one-to-one viewing by calling on 2235 1000 to meet the team and take a closer look at the premises.

First published in Senior Times.