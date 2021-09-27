Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone said Monday his team needs to “evolve and change” to prevent opponents from designing specific plans to frustrate the Spanish champions.

“We’re coming off a season in which teams got to know us and they’re working as a result on our strong points,” Simeone told a news conference ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League match at AC Milan.

“We will have to evolve, change and look for other ways when these situations appear,” Simeone said, two days after Atletico suffered a 1-0 loss to Alaves, their first defeat of the campaign.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.