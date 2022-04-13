Diego Simeone has called for critics of Atletico Madrid’s style of play to show more respect ahead of the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Manchester City on Wednesday.
Atletico were widely lambasted for their ultra-defensive performance at the Etihad Stadium last week, when Simeone’s team failed to muster a single shot as City claimed a deserved 1-0 victory.
“Since I started coaching in 2005, if I’m not mistaken I have never criticised a colleague of mine. Never,” Simeone said in a press conference on Tuesday.
