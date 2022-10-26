Giovanni Simeone made sure that Napoli maintained top spot in Champions League Group A on Wednesday with a double in his team’s comfortable 3-0 win over Rangers.

Luciano Spalletti’s side extended their all-competitions winning streak to club-record 12 matches thanks to Simeone’s classily taken finishes in five first half minutes and a late Leo Ostigard header.

Napoli, who were already in the last 16, stay three points ahead of Liverpool and will win the group as long as they avoid a heavy loss at Anfield next week.

