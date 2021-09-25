“The gunman is back,” read the headline in Marca and Atletico Madrid fans will hope the team is too.

Luis Suarez scored twice, including a 90th-minute winner, to complete a late turnaround against Getafe on Tuesday and return the reigning champions to the top of the La Liga table.

They would quickly surrender first place to Real Madrid, who put six past Mallorca a day later, but the sight of Suarez settling games again rekindled memories of what took Atleti to the title three months ago.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta