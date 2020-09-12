Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has tested positive for Covid-19, the club announced on Saturday.

Simeone, 50, is isolated at home and has not presented symptoms.

Atletico’s squad and staff returned early from a pre-season trip to Los Angeles de San Rafael just outside Madrid after a test on Thursday came back positive. Further tests on Friday showed Simeone had caught the virus.

