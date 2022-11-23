Brooklyn’s Ben Simmons endured a defeat Tuesday in his emotional NBA return to Philadelphia as a 76ers’ squad lacking three top stars humbled the Nets 115-106.

The pre-game focus was on ex-Sixer Simmons playing his first game in Philadelphia since being traded to the Nets in February, but the shorthanded hosts — playing without injured starters Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey — stole the show.

Tobias Harris scored 18 of his 24 points after halftime, De’Anthony Melton added 22 points and Paul Reed came off the bench to add 19 points and 10 rebounds to spark the 76ers. Shake Milton and Georges Niang each contributed 16 points.

