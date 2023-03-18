Ellis Simms grabbed a last-gasp equaliser as struggling Everton boosted their fight for Premier League survival with a dramatic 2-2 draw against Chelsea on Saturday.

Sean Dyche’s side were moments away from a damaging defeat until Simms scored his first goal for the club to stun Stamford Bridge into silence.

Everton’s show of defiance came after they twice trailed in west London.

Joao Felix had put Chelsea ahead early in the second half with his second goal since joining on loan from Atletico Madrid in January.

