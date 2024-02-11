Alliance Real Estate Group welcomes Simon Rajan Bharwani to its leadership team in the capacity of Chief of Commercial Real Estate. This strategic appointment is another development that underscores the company’s commitment to delivering an elevated standard of professional services to its business clients.

Bharwani, an accomplished professional with a Masters Degree (MBA) in International Business Administration from the University of Liverpool, brings a wealth of experience to the role. Having embarked on his career in commercial real estate with the original Alliance Group in 2016, Bharwani has since gained recognition as one of the industry’s most respected specialists. In addition to his full-time role with Alliance, Bharwani mentors young entrepreneurs setting up new businesses on the JA Young enterprise company programme.

Alliance Real Estate Group CEO, Michael Bonello, shared insights into the company’s strategic direction. “After a significant expansion of our branch network last year, our focus in 2024 is on enhancing operational excellence. Despite continued growth opportunities, we’ve made the decision to pause new franchise on-boarding for now and Simon’s appointment aligns with our commitment to continuous improvement in all areas. I am thrilled to welcome him back to our family,” said Bonello.

The Alliance network celebrated remarkable growth in 2023, with the addition of 17 new branches, bringing the total to 30 offices across Malta and Gozo. With a collective headcount nearing 400, including sales and letting advisors and support staff, Alliance Real Estate Group is now consolidating its operations to prioritize sustainability and stakeholder satisfaction.

Expressing gratitude for the trust placed in him, Bharwani commented on his return to Alliance. “I’m delighted to rejoin the Alliance family and contribute to the ongoing development of the company. My aim is to execute my role in the most effective manner and continue fostering the excellent relationships I have built within the industry,” he stated.

More information about Alliance can be found at alliance.mt or on social media.