US gymnastics superstar Simone Biles returned to competition with a bang Saturday, completing an historic vault to launch her final run to the Tokyo Olympics.

The five-time Olympic gold medallist, who hadn’t competed since winning five golds, including a fifth all-around title, at the 2019 World Championships, delivered on the vault she’s been preparing – a Yurchenko double pike – at the US Classic in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The vault, featuring a roundoff onto the springboard and back handspring into a piked double backflip, had never before been done in women’s competition.

