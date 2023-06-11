The Public Service has embarked on a transformative rebranding journey, signalling a significant shift in its approach towards efficiency and citizen-centricity. Spearheaded by Principal Permanent Secretary Tony Sultana, this rebranding effort goes beyond mere cosmetic changes, representing a comprehensive modernization process that leverages technology to enhance service delivery and improve the overall experience for citizens.

Breaking free from bureaucracy

The Public Service is shedding its traditional bureaucratic image and embracing a contemporary outlook that prioritizes meeting the needs of the people. This rebranding goes beyond appearances, with a core focus on simplifying procedures and enhancing the quality of services provided. The ultimate goal is to ensure an efficient and transparent public service experience for all citizens.

Unleashing the power of digital solutions

At the forefront of its rebranding efforts, the Public Service has become a leading example in embracing digital solutions to streamline interactions between departments and the public. Through innovative initiatives, services are being revolutionized to provide a seamless experience. Now, citizens can conveniently access public services via online platforms and user-friendly mobile applications, fostering inclusivity and improving accessibility.

It is crucial to challenge stereotypes and outdated perceptions associated with the Public Service

The Public Service recognizes the importance of keeping pace with technological advancements. By harnessing cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, processes are being streamlined and service quality is being elevated. These digital solutions are not only improving efficiency but also empowering citizens by giving them greater control over their interactions with the Public Service.

Challenging stereotypes and embracing change

It is crucial to challenge stereotypes and outdated perceptions associated with the Public Service. By showcasing the diverse roles within the institution, the Public Service aims to demonstrate the positive changes taking place. With a new vision, the focus is on ensuring that citizens’ needs are heard, concerns are addressed, and aspirations are realized. The Public Service is committed to reshaping the narrative, emphasizing its role as a force for good, where every citizen’s voice matters.

Looking ahead with optimism

The rebranding of the Public Service marks the beginning of a new era filled with optimism, unity, and progress.

By creating seamless, user-friendly, and accessible services, and by embracing new technologies and innovations, the Public Service is actively building an institution fit for the demands of the 21st century.

This rebranding effort is not a superficial change but rather a fundamental transformation aimed at simplifying services, empowering citizens, and embracing the digital age.

Through collaboration and a commitment to inspiring confidence and trust, the Public Service is striving to become more efficient, effective, and responsive to the needs of all citizens. Together, Malta can create a brighter future, where the Public Service serves as a catalyst for positive change and a reliable partner in nation-building.