The police have commissioned a simulator which will help armed officers hone their skills.

The simulators has been installed at Ta' Kandja complex, which houses the Rapid and Special Intervention Units.

The police said training will be provided for different scenarios and can cater for both lethal and non-lethal weapons, such as taser guns and pepper spray.

Those present for the inauguration included Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri, Acting Commissioner Carmelo Magri and CEO Angelo Gafa.