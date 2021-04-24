Nigerian forward Simy scored a brace as Crotone delayed Serie A relegation with a 4-3 win over fellow strugglers Parma.

Both clubs look destined for Serie B next season with second-last Parma 11 points off safety with five games left, and Crotone two points behind.

A defeat would have seen the Calabrians mathematically demoted, instead they grabbed their first away win this season.

Lisandro Magallan nodded Crotone ahead after quarter of an hour in the Tardini Stadium.

