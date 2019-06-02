Sinderella, the sixth edition of the adult panto in summer, will be held at Spazju Kreattiv Theatre, St James Cavalier, Valletta, today, tomorrow and on Sunday at 8pm. This year’s show promises a feast of satire that pays homage to Maltese women’s sexy adventures and the raunchiest dame ever seen in a panto. The show, which by its own admission is more naughty than nice, is strictly for grown-ups. The show is written and directed by Steve Hili and features James Ryder, Joseph Zammit, Naomi Knight, Kim Dalli, Undine Laverve, Rambert Attard and Malcolm Galea as the out-of-control dame. For tickets, visit www.kreattivita.org or www.showshappening.com.
