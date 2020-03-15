Isn’t this a surreal time? I feel like I’m an invisible extra in some Hollywood movie and soon someone will shout “Cut!” and everything will go back to normal.

But it won’t. This is getting gloomier by the minute. It’s like we’re waiting for the enemy to attack but we don’t know what, where, when and how. It’s a veritable limbo of feelings.

Many years ago, when I was doing my Advanced GCSE in French, one of the literature texts we had to read was Albert Camus’ La Peste. I had felt rather queasy reading it. It was about how people lived and coped in a French Algerian city which fell victim to the plague. I remember thinking back then that if I had to live through something like that, I would just grab my family and leave immediately to some safe, disease-free, faraway place.

Easier said than done. Go where, I ask myself now that the coronavirus is sweeping across all Europe? The last time I checked there were only a few untainted places left: Santorini, Madeira, Azores, Bermuda – but probably by the time this goes to print, they too will be hit. When I look at those red blobs on the map, it seems that the only safe spot to be in is the Arctic circle, surrounded by ice and penguins.

The truth is that at times like these, the last thing you want to do is to pack up and move. You want the comfort of your home, of being next to family and friends – but even that is proving difficult.

In my case, the Significant Other is in Brussels, while the middle offspring and I are here in Malta with the eldest and the youngest. In an ideal situation, we’d all be together at this bleak time – but work, schools, quarantines, shutdowns and lockdowns are making it impossible. And so, here we are, feeling rather dispirited.

That’s the thing about the coronavirus. It’s not just a looming attack on our physical health, but also on our psychological stamina. It really is a stark test for human nature.

I think what made me snap out of my it’s-just-another-influenza thinking was when I read that Tom Hanks and his wife had tested positive to the virus. I took a sharp intake of breath. I don’t know any of the Malta patients One to Nine (or more by now) who have so far tested positive. But I know Tom Hanks.

As in, I’ve watched his every movie and it felt as if the sweet couple from down the road had got the virus. It’s one of those things that make you think, ouch, if they got it, then we can all get it.

All of a sudden I started getting these niggling little worries. How many times should we wash our hands? Will the kids become OCD by the end of this? How much should I stock up on food? What if one of us gets the virus; how will we take care of each other?

What if I’m a carrier and I’m passing it on to someone vulnerable?

I fretted some more when I read an incisive ITV report about Italian doctors who are sending journalists recordings from hospitals to document what is happening. And it’s agonising.

The hospitals in Lombardy, text book examples of the best health systems, are crumbling under the overwhelming number of patients.

Doctors are having to choose which patients to treat. God, how awful that must be for them. They have to give priority to the young and those without underlying health problems.

“A lot of patients need help with breathing but there are not enough ventilators for everybody,” the doctors keep saying.

In Malta, we don’t have many ventilators either. In different, calmer, situations when the demand is more than the supply, we normally get help from Italy or from the UK.

Now of course, no country is sharing its equipment.

And that is why it is important for all of us to isolate ourselves as much as is possible to slow down the spreading of the virus.

If Mater Dei is overwhelmed with patients, our doctors too will have to choose the patients.

As solid, sensible Angela Merkel said this week: “Our solidarity, sensibility and our hearts are being put to the test… every individual has a part to play in the battle”.

Here’s how we do that:

1. Wash your hands all the time with soap. Soap dissolves the virus sticking to your hands and becomes inactive.

2. Wash your hands for as long as it takes you to sing Happy Birthday twice.

3. If you have the virus on your hands and you touch your face, then you’ll get infected. If you must touch your face, wash your hands.

4. Avoid socialising – but do chat to friends and family on the phone.

5. Wipe your phone with disinfectant wipes.

6. Get off Facebook, it’s full of stupid fake news, water the plants instead.

7. Text your neighbour (the real ones, not Tom Hanks) and see if they need anything from your larder and leave it for them on the doorstep.

8. Cancel all your plans and live day-by-day.

9. Read, but avoid picking up La Peste.

10. This, too, will pass – and will pass quickly if we all follow the rules.

