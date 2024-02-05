The Singapore government will review the terms of its Formula One Grand Prix deal after its former transport minister was charged with corruption, an official said Monday.

S. Iswaran resigned in January after being charged with 27 offences in a rare top-level graft probe in the city-state.

The case has also ensnared billionaire hotel tycoon Ong Beng Seng, credited with helping to bring F1’s first night race to Singapore in 2008.

Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations Grace Fu told parliament on Monday that “given the allegations of corruption, we are reviewing the terms of the (F1) deal again”.

“There is nothing to suggest, as of now, that either the F1 contracts or other contracts were structured to the disadvantage of the government,” she said.

