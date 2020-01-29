Singer Mikaela Attard has voiced her outrage, after a man who mugged her at knifepoint had his three-year jail term reduced, because the prosecution failed to prove the value of the items in her handbag.

“What kind of justice system is this?” she posted on her Facebook page. “The attempted murder charged got dropped because he ‘was’ defending himself, I was told. Yet I, that was minding my own business and was attacked with a knife to my neck and my stomach by this Libyan looking for trouble. What am I? A guy that attacks you is described as (sic) “was defending himself"? This is a joke! He was already only given 3 years jail time by Magistrate Frendo Dimech for aggravated theft, he appealed in front of Madam Justice Consuelo Scerri Herrera and now got only 18-months!!!”

The attack happened two years ago when Ms Attard was walking with a friend in Paceville.

Tripoli-born Munir Mohamed Ali Gammudi, 37 snatched her bag and held a penknife to her throat. He ran off with the bag but was blocked by two bouncers from a nearby establishment.

When police arrived Ms Attard told them that her bag had contained an IPhone 8 worth €1,000, another phone worth €500, a pair of Dolce & Gabbana spectacles costing some €500, cash and some personal cards and car keys.

However, the court observed that she was not asked to open her bag at the scene so that the items could be verified and photographed. It also said there were some inconsistencies in Ms Attard and her friends’ testimonies and it could not rely on suppositions.

Psychological disturbance

In his appeal, Mr Gammudi pleaded “psychological disturbance” and argued that the punishment was excessive, something which Ms Attard also reacted to in her Facebook post on Wednesday.

“A well as claiming himself having "psychological disturbance". This is who we are letting roaming around in our streets attacking Maltese girls like me who just want to live peacefully!!”

She also described how her life had changed since the incident.

“I have been tormented since the attack, February 2018, a massive shock, psychologist sessions, developed allergies in my throat as determined by the ENT, lawyers and all that followed! I am beyond disgusted, distraught, disappointed and (have) officially lost hope in justice. This is not what Malta deserves. Who is going to be responsible when this guy kills someone now????”

“Also, Times of Malta & all media platforms, next time show Munir Mohammed Ali Gammudi's face to the public instead of mine, because I'm the victim, he is the attacker and people should know him for these crimes not me!!”

Often those appearing in court are brought in through a back entrance to the courts by police, making it difficult for media to take photographs of them.